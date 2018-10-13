49ers' Weston Richburg: Questionable for Monday
Richburg (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Green Bay, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Richburg sustained the knee injury Week 4 and finished the week as a limited practice participant to earn the questionable tag. Erik Magnuson would take over at center should Richburg be unable to suit up Monday.
