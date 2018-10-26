49ers' Weston Richburg: Questionable for Week 8
Richburg (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Richburg was able to practice on a limited basis to begin the week, but has been held out of practice for two consecutive days. If the starting center is unable to play against the Cardinals on Sunday, Erik Magnuson would slot into the starting lineup.
More News
-
49ers' Weston Richburg: Will suit up against Packers•
-
49ers' Weston Richburg: Questionable for Monday•
-
49ers' Weston Richburg: Suffers knee injury•
-
49ers' Weston Richburg: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
49ers' Weston Richburg: Dealing with knee injury•
-
49ers' Weston Richburg: Clear of concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...