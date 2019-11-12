Play

Richburg (hand) is back on the field for Monday's game against Seattle, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Richburg was forced to leave the game during the second quarter, and went to the locker room to get X-rays. As evidenced by this news, must have gotten good enough news at halftime to re-enter the contest. He'll take over at his normal spot as the team's center.

