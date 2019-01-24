Richburg underwent offseason knee and quadriceps surgery but is expected back for training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Richburg's surgery was extensive and reportedly was to fix an injury he suffered in Week 4, though he missed just one game all due to the issue. Richburg's rehab is expected to run right up to training camp, but if all goes according to schedule he'll be back to action in late July or early August.

