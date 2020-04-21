Play

Richburg (kneecap) hopes to be ready for training camp and to suit up Week 1, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Richburg was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 11 of last season. It was reported in mid-February that he expects to be ready for training camp and this news just confirms there have been no setbacks. He is projected to again start at center for the Niners if healthy.

