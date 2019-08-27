Richburg (knee) was removed from the PUP list Monday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports reports. "It felt really good going today and actually feeling everything working correctly and feeling strong," Richburg noted. "I didn't go full speed against our guys, but I think today was a good step in the right direction."

It appears Richburg is nearly recovered from offseason knee surgery. The center has stated he hopes to be ready for Week 1. Richburg actually suffered the knee injury in Week 4 of last season, but played through the pain with the exception of one game.