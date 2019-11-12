Play

Richburg suffered a left hand injury during Monday's 27-24 loss to the Seahawks, but he shouldn't have to miss time, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

This is positive news for the 49ers' offensive front, although it wouldn't be surprising Richburg was held back in practice this week. However, he should be fine for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals.

