Richburg (knee) was placed on San Francisco's Physically Unable to Perform list Friday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Richburg is still recovering from offseason knee and quadriceps surgery, which he underwent in late January. It's unclear how much of training camp the 28-year-old will miss, but general manager John Lynch told Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle that the hope is to have Richburg back for Week 1.

