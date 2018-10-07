49ers' Weston Richburg: Suffers knee injury
Richburg is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a knee injury.
Richburg exited Sunday's game during the fourth quarter. Expect an update on the starting center's health after the conclusion of the Week 5 contest if he is unable to return to the field.
