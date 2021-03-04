Richburg recently had hip surgery.
A left patellar tendon injury along with a shoulder issue caused the center to sit out the entire 2020 campaign. Now Richburg will need to recover from a hip procedure as well. The 29-year-old signed a five-year, $47.5 million deal with the 49ers back in March of 2018 and the report notes that team would save about $4.5 on its salary cap if he's released, as expected.
