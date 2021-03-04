Richburg (hip) recently had hip surgery.
After sitting out of the entire 2020 campaign, Richburg finally underwent hip surgery for his injury. Though the center signed a five-year, $47.5M deal back in March of 2018, the 49ers would save $4.5M on the salary cap if they let the 29-year-old go.
