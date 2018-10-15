49ers' Weston Richburg: Will suit up against Packers
Richburg (knee) is listed as active for Monday's game against the Packers.
Richburg hurt his knee in Week 5 and was a limited participant in practice this week, but will attempt to play through the injury. He should get the start at center for the 49ers.
