49ers' Weston Richburg: Won't play Week 8
Richburg (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Richburg will remain sidelined as he works to recover from a lingering knee injury. A timetable for Richburg's return remains undisclosed, and Erik Magnuson will serve as the 49ers' starting center as long as Richburg is unable to suit up.
