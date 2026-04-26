The 49ers signed Pauling as an undrafted free agent Sunday.

Pauling ended his final college season at Notre Dame, starting six games at wide receiver for the Fighting Irish. The 23-year-old accumulated 26 receptions for 381 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns over 12 contests as a fifth-year senior. Pauling's speed and quickness provide upside as a special teams producer that can also develop offensive value. If he wants to survive the 49ers' cut-down day, he will have to make his versatile potential clear in training camp.