The 49ers elevated Snead from the practice squad Saturday, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Snead will be included on the 49ers' gameday roster for the first time this season, but he's not a lock to be active for Sunday's game in Atlanta. The 49ers already have five healthy receivers (Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud and Danny Gray) and may not have a need for Snead as a depth option.