The 49ers elevated Snead to the active roster Saturday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Snead signed with the 49ers' practice squad Dec. 27 after being let go from the main roster one day earlier. If he's active for Sunday's game against the Lions, it'll be the first time he's suited up since Week 16 against the Ravens. In four appearances during the regular season, Snead caught two of three targets for 14 yards.