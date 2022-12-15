The 49ers activated Snead from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Seahawks.

Snead has bounced back and forth between San Francisco's active roster and practice squad this season, seeing action in two games Week 6 and Week 8. While he has yet to catch a pass this season, the 30-year-old should provide additional depth at wide receiver Week 15 with Deebo Samuel likely to miss around three games due to an MCL sprain. Snead will now be eligible for one more elevation from the 49ers' practice squad this season.