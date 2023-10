The 49ers elevated Snead to the active roster Saturday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This will be the second time Snead has been elevated by the 49ers since joining their practice squad on Sept. 1. He played 11 snaps -- seven on offense, four on special teams -- in Week 4 against the Cardinals and was able to haul in his lone target for nine yards. He'll add some depth at wide receiver with Deebo Samuel (shoulder) set to miss his second straight game.