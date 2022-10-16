site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Willie Snead: Suiting up Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Snead is active Sunday against the Falcons, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Snead was elevated from the practice squad Saturday. He was active for the team's Week 4 contest against the Rams, but he never played a down.
