Snead was released by the 49ers on Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Snead re-signed with the 49ers on a one-year deal during the offseason. He was the favorite to return both punts and kicks to go along with providing receiver depth, but the team has ultimately opted to go in another direction. It now remains to be seen if the 30-year-old will land on the team's practice squad or look for an opportunity elsewhere.