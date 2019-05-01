49ers' Wilton Speight: Signing with San Francisco

Speight signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Speight (6-foot-6, 232 pounds) is different than most quarterback prospects in the sense that he has experience in both a pro-style offense at Michigan as well as Chip Kelly's spread offense at UCLA after transferring from the Wolverines to the Bruins during this collegiate career. The former three-star high school prospect is fast for his size (4.79 40 at his pro day) and should be given the chance to compete for the No. 3 QB job in San Fran this summer.

