49ers' Xavier Cooper: Cut loose by San Francisco
The 49ers waived Cooper on Tuesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Cooper appeared in five games and logged seven tackles and a half sack for the 49ers, who picked him up on a waiver claim before the season. With bolstering their pass rush on the edge a greater need, however, the 49ers deemed Cooper expendable after signing defensive end Datone Jones in a corresponding move.
