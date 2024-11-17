The 49ers activated Gross-Matos (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Gross-Matos has missed the Niners' past five games but has a chance to play Sunday against the Seahawks. In three appearances before his injury, Gross-Matos recorded one solo tackle and one QB hit across 81 defensive snaps.
