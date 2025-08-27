49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Activated from PUP list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gross-Matos (undisclosed) was activated from the active/PUP list Tuesday.
It's unclear what Gross-Matos was dealing with while missing the entire training camp, but he should be back in the mix for the Week 1 matchup versus the Seahawks. Last season, the 2020 second-round pick posted 19 tackles and 4.0 sacks. Rookie first-round pick Mykel Williams (knee) is his primary competition for reps on the edge.
