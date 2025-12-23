49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Active for MNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gross-Matos (hamstring) is active for Monday night's game against the Colts.
The Niners activated the veteran defensive lineman from injured reserve earlier Monday, and he'll return to the lineup for the first time since being injured in Week 5.
