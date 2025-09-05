49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Cleared for Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
Gross-Matos (knee) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athleticreports.
Gross-Matos did not practice Wednesday or Friday, but he got in a limited session Thursday. That's enough for him to suit up, and he should have a rotational role along the San Francisco defensive line.
