49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Good to go for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gross-Matos (knee) will not carry an injury designation into Saturday's contest against the Seahawks.
Gross-Matos will be good to go for Week 18 even though he was unable to practice Thursday due to the knee injury that's been bothering him for the last week or so. The defensive lineman will likely operate in his regular reserve role behind Sam Okuayinonu and Bryce Huff versus Seattle.
