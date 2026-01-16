49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Green light to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gross-Matos (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's NFC divisional-round clash against Seattle.
Despite not practicing Thursday, Gross-Matos has progressed enough in his recovery from a knee injury to play in Saturday's playoff bout. He logged eight tackles (three solo) and one pass defense across eight regular-season games in 2025 while serving in a rotational role on the 49ers' defensive line.
