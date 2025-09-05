Gross-Matos (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

It's a step in the right direction for the 2020 second-rounder, who was unable to practice Wednesday due to a lingering knee injury. His practice participation Friday will indicate his chances of playing in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Seahawks. Robert Beal, Bryce Huff and Sam Okuayinonu would be candidates to see an increased snap count at defensive end behind starters Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams if Gross-Matos is not cleared to play.