49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Limited in Tuesday's walkthrough
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gross-Matos (knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear whether Gross Matos' current knee issue is an aggravation of the same issue he was dealing with during the tail end of the regular season. His ability to log a limited practice is a sign that the injury isn't considered a long-term concern, and he'll have two more opportunities to log a full session ahead of Saturday's NFC divisional-round clash against the Seahawks.
