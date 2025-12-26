49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Limited participant Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gross-Matos (knee) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Gross-Matos was able to return to practice after missing Wednesday's session with a knee injury. The defensive lineman will have one more chance to log a full practice prior to Sunday night's matchup with the Bears.
