Gross-Matos (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Wednesday was Gross-Matos' first full practice since his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve opened Nov. 6. If he's able to practice without limitations over the next two days, he could be activated off IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
