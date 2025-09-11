Gross-Matos (knee) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Gross-Matos played 16 defensive snaps, failing to record any stats in the team's 17-13 win over the Seahawks in Week 1. The defensive end missed practice last Wednesday and Friday, while logging a limited session Thursday before playing against Seattle. He'll have two more chances to return to practice prior to Sunday's matchup with the Saints.