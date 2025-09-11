49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gross-Matos (knee) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Gross-Matos played 16 defensive snaps, failing to record any stats in the team's 17-13 win over the Seahawks in Week 1. The defensive end missed practice last Wednesday and Friday, while logging a limited session Thursday before playing against Seattle. He'll have two more chances to return to practice prior to Sunday's matchup with the Saints.
More News
-
49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Cleared for Week 1•
-
49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Limited in return to practice•
-
49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Working through knee issue•
-
49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Activated from PUP list•
-
49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Sidelined to begin training camp•
-
49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Records 4.0 sacks in 2024•