49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Officially ruled out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gross-Matos (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Gross-Matos suffered a hamstring injury in San Francisco's Week 5 win. Despite having a few extra days to recover, he was unable to practice in any capacity during the week.
