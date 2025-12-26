Gross-Matos (knee) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Gross-Matos managed to log consecutive limited practice sessions to end the week. The coaching staff seems to have determined that the practice consistency was sufficient enough to clear the defensive end of any injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest. Gross-Matos should be all set to suit up as a rotational defensive end behind starters Bryce Huff and Sam Okuayinonu.