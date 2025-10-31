Gross-Matos (knee/hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Gross-Matos will miss a fourth consecutive game due to knee and hamstring injuries, though he was able to squeeze in a limited practice Thursday that was sandwiched between DNPs, and he'll look to progress enough in his recovery to return for Week 10 against the Rams on Sunday, Nov. 9. With Gross-Matos and Bryce Huff (hamstring) both out and Sam Okuayinonu (knee/hamstring) listed as questionable, the 49ers will turn to Robert Beal and recent acquisition Keion White to serve in larger roles at defensive end alongside starter Mykel Williams.