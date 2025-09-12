49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Returns to practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gross-Matos (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Gross-Matos missed Wednesday's practice due to a lingering knee issue that limited him to just 16 defensive snaps during the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Seahawks. His ability to return to practice Thursday is a positive sign, and he is trending towards being available against the Saints on Sunday.
