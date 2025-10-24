Gross-Matos (knee/hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Gross-Matos has not practiced since sustaining knee and hamstring injuries against the Rams in Week 5. Sunday marks the third straight game that the 2020 second-rounder will miss, and he'll look to progress enough in his recovery to return to practice for the 49ers' Week 9 prep. With Gross-Matos and Bryce Huff (hamstring) both out, Sam Okuayinonu will see a significant increase in snaps at defensive end opposite Mykel Williams, and Robert Beal will have the opportunity to step up in a rotational role.