49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Ruled out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gross-Matos has a hamstring injury and has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Rams, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The defensive end broke up one pass before exiting. Gross-Matos played on fewer than 40 percent of the defensive snaps in each of San Francisco's first four games.
