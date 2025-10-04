Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Gross-Matos will miss some time with a strained hamstring, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Gross-Matos was added to the 49ers' injury carousel Thursday against the Rams, and it looks like it may be the type of issue that could cause him to miss multiple games. If there's any consolation, it's that San Francisco gets a post-Thursday game mini bye before having to travel across the country to Tampa Bay in Week 6.