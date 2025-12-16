Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Gross-Matos (hamstring) should return to practice ahead of the 49ers' Week 16 tilt against the Colts on Monday, Dec. 22, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Gross-Matos landed on injured reserve in early November due to knee and hamstring injuries, which have kept him sidelined since Week 5 against the Rams. His 21-day window to return from IR opened Thursday, but he'll likely have to log at least one full practice before being cleared to return.