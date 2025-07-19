default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gross-Matos (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP list Friday.

Gross-Matos was sidelined for long stretches of the 2024 season with a knee issue, though he did close the campaign healthy. He'll look to get back on the field early in camp, as he should be in line for a significant role as a pass rusher in 2025.

More News