49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Sidelined to begin training camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gross-Matos (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP list Friday.
Gross-Matos was sidelined for long stretches of the 2024 season with a knee issue, though he did close the campaign healthy. He'll look to get back on the field early in camp, as he should be in line for a significant role as a pass rusher in 2025.
