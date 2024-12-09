Gross-Matos (knee) recorded four tackles (all solo) and three sacks in Sunday's 38-13 blowout win over the Bears.

Gross-Matos set a new personal best with a trio of sacks on Chicago's rookie signal-caller Caleb Williams. The 2020 second-round pick now has four sacks in four games since being activated from injured reserve in Week 11 against Seattle. Gross-Matos will continue to get extra run for as long as star DE Nick Bosa (oblique) remains sidelined.