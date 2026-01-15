49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Still tending to knee issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gross-Matos (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Gross-Matos has been playing through a lingering knee problem since Week 17 versus the Bears, and it's still bothering him as the 49ers continue their preparations for the Divisional Round. Barring any setbacks though, he figures to continue to tough it out Saturday at Seattle.
