Gross-Matos does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Gross-Matos has practiced sparingly all season but has been able to suit up for each of the 49ers' first two games. It appears he'll follow that same pattern ahead of Week 3, and Gross-Matos will likely play primarily on passing downs in a pass-rushing role.