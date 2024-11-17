Gross-Matos (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Lindsey Peters of the 49ers' official site reports.
Gross-Matos was a full practice participant all week and was activated from injured reserve Saturday. He'll boost the 49ers' depth at defensive end behind starters Leonard Floyd and Nick Bosa.
