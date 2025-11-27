Head coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Wednesday that the 49ers will not designate Gross-Matos (knee) to return from injured reserve, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Gross-Matos missed three games in October before landing on injured reserve Nov. 1 due to a hip injury. This Sunday's game against the Browns will mark his eighth-straight missed game, and with the 49ers on a bye Week 14, his next opportunity to play is Week 15 against the Titans on Sunday, Dec. 14.