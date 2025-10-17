49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Won't play vs. Falcons
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gross-Matos (knee/hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus Atlanta, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Gross-Matos will miss a second consecutive game as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 6 against the Rams, as well as a knee issue. In his absence, Sam Okuayinonu projects to see an uptick in snaps at defensive end.
More News
-
49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Officially ruled out•
-
49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Set to miss 'some time'•
-
49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Ruled out Thursday•
-
49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Taken off injury report•
-
49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Misses practice Wednesday•