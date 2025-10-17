default-cbs-image
Gross-Matos (knee/hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus Atlanta, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Gross-Matos will miss a second consecutive game as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 6 against the Rams, as well as a knee issue. In his absence, Sam Okuayinonu projects to see an uptick in snaps at defensive end.

