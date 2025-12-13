Gross-Matos (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game versus Tennessee, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gross-Matos was just designated for return to practice from San Francisco's injured reserve list Thursday, but he'll have to spend at least one more game on the sideline as he nurses his hamstring injury. With Sam Okuayinonu (ankle) also out, Bryce Huff and 2023 second-rounder Keion White project as the 49ers' starters on the edge in Week 15.