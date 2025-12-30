Gross-Matos (hamstring) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Gross-Matos was able to play through a knee issue during the 49ers' win over the Bears on Sunday, when he logged one tackle while playing 24 of 66 defensive snaps (36.4 percent). He is now working through a hamstring injury, though it's unclear whether it's the same issue that caused his return from injured reserve to be delayed until late December. Gross-Matos has two more opportunities to increase his practice participation ahead of the 49ers' NFC West tilt against the Seahawks on Saturday.